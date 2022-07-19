Short Interest in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Increases By 29.4%

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the June 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 63,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Grand Central Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 124,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Alamos Gold by 31.0% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 757,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 179,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,546,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com cut shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.25 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.09.

Alamos Gold Price Performance

AGI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.45. 462,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,068,734. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.62. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.56 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.