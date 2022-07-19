Short Interest in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Decreases By 24.7%

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 538,200 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 714,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Activity at American States Water

In other American States Water news, insider Bryan K. Switzer sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $211,414.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,630 shares in the company, valued at $529,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American States Water

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in American States Water by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in American States Water by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American States Water by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American States Water Trading Up 1.3 %

AWR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American States Water from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AWR stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.72. The stock had a trading volume of 162,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,102. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $103.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.54.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.16). American States Water had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $108.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American States Water Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 60.58%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

