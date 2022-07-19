Short Interest in Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Declines By 38.2%

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 255,000 shares, a decline of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 412,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of APTO opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.12. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $3.13.

Aptose Biosciences ( NASDAQ:APTO Get Rating ) (TSE:APS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTO. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 567,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 54,795 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 1,070.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25,982 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 686,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 345,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

