Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Declines By 21.4%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 601,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Aurora Mobile Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of JG stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.
Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a negative net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.
Aurora Mobile Company Profile
Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.
Read More
