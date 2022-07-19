Short Interest in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) Declines By 21.4%

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 472,900 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 601,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Aurora Mobile Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JG stock opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. Aurora Mobile has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01.

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ:JG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Mobile had a negative return on equity of 41.78% and a negative net margin of 35.58%. The company had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Mobile

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Mobile stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Aurora Mobile Limited ( NASDAQ:JG Get Rating ) by 2,928.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,431 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Aurora Mobile worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Aurora Mobile Company Profile

Aurora Mobile Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile app developer service provider in China. The company provides push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing and short message service, one-click verification, and other services. Its vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, and location-based intelligence; and offers real-time market intelligence solutions, such as product iApp, which provides analysis and statistical results on the usage and trends of mobile apps to investment funds and corporations.

