Short Interest in B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Decreases By 38.3%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:RILYK traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.75. 7,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,754. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $23.41 and a one year high of $27.48.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3438 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%.

