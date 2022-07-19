Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Expands By 48.1%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,167,800 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 1,463,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,167.8 days.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

