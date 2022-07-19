Short Interest in Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Expands By 48.1%

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,167,800 shares, a growth of 48.1% from the June 15th total of 1,463,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,167.8 days.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BEPTF opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Beach Energy has a 1 year low of $0.74 and a 1 year high of $1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.
Beach Energy Company Profile
