Short Interest in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Drops By 26.3%

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,540,000 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 8,870,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.69.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRI stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,640,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Capri will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

