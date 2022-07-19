Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expands By 28.8%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,157. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASI Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CASI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 million. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 93.65% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.