Short Interest in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Expands By 28.8%

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,700 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 164,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,453,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 312,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.51% of the company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.5 %
CASI Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,157. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.