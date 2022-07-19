Short Interest in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Declines By 33.6%

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the June 15th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick A. Luis bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.38 per share, for a total transaction of $27,570.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,495.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 5,258 shares of company stock worth $98,061 in the last three months. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Central Valley Community Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 64.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Central Valley Community Bancorp Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Central Valley Community Bancorp to $17.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $23.99.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.87 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 32.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.