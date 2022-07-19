Short Interest in Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO) Drops By 34.7%

Codere Online Luxembourg, S.A. (NASDAQ:CDRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the June 15th total of 91,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Codere Online Luxembourg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Codere Online Luxembourg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Tiger Legatus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,539,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. bought a new position in shares of Codere Online Luxembourg in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Codere Online Luxembourg alerts:

Codere Online Luxembourg Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of CDRO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.30. 4,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,466. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. Codere Online Luxembourg has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $10.08.

Codere Online Luxembourg Company Profile

Codere Online Luxembourg, SA operates as an online casino gaming and sports betting company. The company also offers online casino wagering products and services. It primarily operates in Spain, Italy, Mexico, Colombia, Panama, and Argentina. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codere Online Luxembourg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.