Short Interest in DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Declines By 29.5%

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the June 15th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on DarioHealth from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Alliance Global Partners raised DarioHealth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on DarioHealth to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.44.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.20. 399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,215. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average of $7.00. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $141.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 million. DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 73.61% and a negative net margin of 311.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DarioHealth will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in DarioHealth by 150,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in DarioHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Riverwater Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

