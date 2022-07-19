Short Interest in Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW) Drops By 25.0%

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHYW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000.

NASDAQ EPHYW traded down 0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 0.05. 204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,053. The business’s fifty day moving average price is 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.28. Epiphany Technology Acquisition has a 52 week low of 0.05 and a 52 week high of 1.59.

