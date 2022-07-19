Short Interest in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Increases By 55.1%

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the June 15th total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 462,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ONEQ traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. 201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,638. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.58. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.42 and a twelve month high of $63.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 382,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 25,574 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 466,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 16,943 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

