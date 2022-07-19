Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Expands By 36.7%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 384.0 days.
Geberit Price Performance
Shares of GBERF remained flat at $488.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $457.54 and a 52 week high of $865.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.45.
Geberit Company Profile
