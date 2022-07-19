Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Expands By 36.7%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 384.0 days.

Geberit Price Performance

Shares of GBERF remained flat at $488.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Geberit has a 52 week low of $457.54 and a 52 week high of $865.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $512.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.45.

Geberit Company Profile

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

