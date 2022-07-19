Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Drops By 33.9%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,204. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.99.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 256.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

