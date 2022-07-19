Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Drops By 33.9%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ:BOTZ traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,204. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $39.99.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF
