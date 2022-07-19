Short Interest in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Grows By 30.6%

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 30.6% from the June 15th total of 2,060,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 717,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,173,000 after buying an additional 2,039,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,343,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,161,000 after buying an additional 781,475 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,829,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $724,040,000 after buying an additional 699,104 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $29,364,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $22,253,000. 98.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HIW traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.15. 1,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $32.62 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 37.75% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Highwoods Properties will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HIW shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

