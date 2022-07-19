Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Expands By 66.8%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,300 shares, a growth of 66.8% from the June 15th total of 2,397,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,290.4 days.

Hydro One Price Performance

HRNNF stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Hydro One has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRNNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Hydro One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hydro One has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Further Reading

