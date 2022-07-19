Short Interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Declines By 23.9%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
HyreCar Trading Up 8.5 %
HYRE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 4,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,027. The company has a market cap of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $19.89.
HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.66% and a negative return on equity of 350.80%. Equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HyreCar
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HyreCar (HYRE)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for HyreCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HyreCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.