Short Interest in HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) Declines By 23.9%

HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYREGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 2,640,000 shares. Currently, 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 304,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

HYRE traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.89. 4,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,027. The company has a market cap of $19.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.06. HyreCar has a 1 year low of $0.56 and a 1 year high of $19.89.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYREGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.54 million. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 63.66% and a negative return on equity of 350.80%. Equities analysts expect that HyreCar will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HyreCar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 373,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HyreCar during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HyreCar by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,676,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 55,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of HyreCar from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car and fleet owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

