Short Interest in Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Expands By 28.8%

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the June 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Informa Trading Up 7.7 %

OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.64. 33,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,814. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $11.86 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.13) to GBX 710 ($8.49) in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $720.00.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

