Short Interest in Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Drops By 36.3%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,814,400 shares, a decline of 36.3% from the June 15th total of 35,792,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 133.3 days.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 2.0 %

OTCMKTS IITSF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.70. 2,343,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,791. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

