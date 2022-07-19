Short Interest in IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) Drops By 23.2%

IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 829,700 shares, a drop of 23.2% from the June 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.5 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

IsoPlexis Stock Performance

ISO traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. The stock had a trading volume of 31,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,277. IsoPlexis has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IsoPlexis will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IsoPlexis

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

