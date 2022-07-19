Short Interest in JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Increases By 46.8%

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the June 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 100.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on JCDecaux from €17.60 ($17.78) to €16.90 ($17.07) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.35.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

JCDXF remained flat at $17.57 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.50. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.98.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Articles

