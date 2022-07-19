Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Decreases By 22.7%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Jowell Global Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ JWEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 105,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,396. Jowell Global has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.

Jowell Global Company Profile

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

