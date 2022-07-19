Short Interest in Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Decreases By 22.7%

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,700 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Jowell Global Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ JWEL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 105,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,396. Jowell Global has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.75.
Jowell Global Company Profile
