Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Grows By 53.8%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 340,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,240.0 days.

Kobe Steel Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.01.

Kobe Steel Company Profile

Kobe Steel, Ltd. engages in the materials, machinery, and electric power businesses in Japan, North and South Americas, Europe, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and Oceania. The company offers steel sheet products, including high-tensile strength, hot rolled, cold rolled, electro-galvanized, and hot-dipped galvanized steel sheets; steel wire rods and bars; and aluminum and steel plates.

