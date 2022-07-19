Short Interest in Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF) Grows By 53.8%

Kobe Steel, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KBSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 524,000 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the June 15th total of 340,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,240.0 days.
Kobe Steel Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KBSTF remained flat at $4.56 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Kobe Steel has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.01.
Kobe Steel Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kobe Steel (KBSTF)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for Kobe Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kobe Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.