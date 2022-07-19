Short Interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Increases By 55.9%

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,670,000 shares, a growth of 55.9% from the June 15th total of 5,560,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Li-Cycle

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the first quarter worth $307,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 30,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 4th quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle during the 1st quarter worth $2,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on LICY. Cowen dropped their target price on Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Li-Cycle from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Li-Cycle Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE LICY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.65. 15,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,091,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. Li-Cycle has a twelve month low of $5.87 and a twelve month high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Li-Cycle had a negative return on equity of 16.02% and a negative net margin of 1,097.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Li-Cycle

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

