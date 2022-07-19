Short Interest in M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Decreases By 33.3%

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
M&F Bancorp Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MFBP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $10.60.
M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.
M&F Bancorp Company Profile
M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on M&F Bancorp (MFBP)
- High-Yield Dividend Hasbro May Have Hit Bottom
- High-Yielding ManpowerGroup Inc. Goes On Sale
- Is It Time To Get Defensive With Lockheed Martin?
- Analysts Consider Meta Platforms Undervalued And A Recession Hedge
- What is Causing Apple’s Stock to Fall Despite Strong Demand?
Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.