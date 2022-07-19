Short Interest in M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Decreases By 33.3%

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

M&F Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MFBP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.00. 947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,301. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.40. M&F Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

M&F Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

M&F Bancorp Company Profile

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.