Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Decreases By 40.1%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 1,024,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,533.5 days.

MTSFF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $24.11.

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

