Short Interest in Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF) Decreases By 40.1%

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 613,400 shares, a drop of 40.1% from the June 15th total of 1,024,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,533.5 days.
Mitsui Fudosan Price Performance
MTSFF stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.25. 1,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. Mitsui Fudosan has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $24.11.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile
