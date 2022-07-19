Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Increases By 63.6%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Nanobiotix Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NBTX opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $14.73.
