Short Interest in Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX) Increases By 63.6%

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 63.6% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Nanobiotix Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NBTX opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.37. Nanobiotix has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $14.73.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

