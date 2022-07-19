Short Interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Rises By 65.1%

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 747,400 shares, a growth of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 452,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 64,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 89,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Perion Network by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PERI. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

PERI stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Perion Network has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $798.23 million, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. Perion Network had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Perion Network will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

