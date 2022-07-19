Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Decreases By 22.9%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 205,300 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 266,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

