Short Interest in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Rises By 48.8%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,270,000 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the June 15th total of 6,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 591,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.4 days. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at POINT Biopharma Global

In related news, insider Neil E. Fleshner sold 564,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $4,237,172.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,023,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,703,067.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 41.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 111,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 77.3% during the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13,291.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 549,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,379,000 after buying an additional 545,356 shares during the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 5.7 %

PNT traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 6,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,920. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

