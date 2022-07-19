Short Interest in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Grows By 55.3%

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the June 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ready Capital

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,519,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,071,000 after buying an additional 604,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,211,000 after buying an additional 772,522 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,474,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,311,000 after buying an additional 201,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,109,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,707,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the last quarter. 41.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ready Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE RC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.44. 1,063,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,368. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $16.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.41%.

About Ready Capital

(Get Rating)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.