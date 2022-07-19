Short Interest in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW) Drops By 38.1%

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 38.1% from the June 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II stock. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SAMAW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 256,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Get Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

Shares of SAMAW stock remained flat at $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,686. Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.21.

About Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II

Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.