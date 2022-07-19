Short Interest in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Declines By 32.7%

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 297,900 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the June 15th total of 442,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TDH

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TDH stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ – Get Rating) by 1,197.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,138 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TDH worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

TDH Price Performance

NASDAQ:PETZ traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 7,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,551,338. TDH has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $188.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.91.

About TDH

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. It offers approximately 200 products, which include 4 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, and dental health snacks, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

