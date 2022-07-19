Short Interest in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Declines By 35.0%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VLYPP opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.01. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $31.66.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.