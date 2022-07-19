Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Update

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 249,100 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the June 15th total of 163,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.5 days.

Sienna Senior Living Trading Up 2.0 %

LWSCF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.94. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009. Sienna Senior Living has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LWSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.