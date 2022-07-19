SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Stock Price Up 5.4% on Analyst Upgrade

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) shares rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $62.00. The stock traded as high as $32.68 and last traded at $32.51. Approximately 683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 683,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at SilverBow Resources

In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at $96,110,917.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SilverBow Resources by 815.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.68 and its 200-day moving average is $30.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 2.02.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 87.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

