SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $40.43 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,165,866,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,519,817 coins. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

