Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) PT Set at $132.00 by Cowen

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) has been assigned a $132.00 price objective by analysts at Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.45.

SWKS traded up $4.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.24. 2,392,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $88.76 and a 1-year high of $197.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 25.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 119.0% during the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

