Slow Capital Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.52.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.90. The stock had a trading volume of 38,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,905,087. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $150.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

