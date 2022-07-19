Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.19 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $114.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,292. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.52.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

