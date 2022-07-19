Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. iShares Global Industrials ETF makes up about 0.8% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 43,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EXI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.63. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,734. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $125.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.39.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.