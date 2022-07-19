Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 46,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of JPST traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.06. 10,211,411 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25.

