Slow Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $186.85. The stock had a trading volume of 27,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,922. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.90. The stock has a market cap of $119.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

