Slow Capital Inc. Purchases 1,392 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,059 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 4.4% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $23,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $3.07 on Tuesday, hitting $724.71. The company had a trading volume of 381,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,169,156. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $862.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $751.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.05.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

