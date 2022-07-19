Slow Capital Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,035 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $2,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $168.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.18. The company had a trading volume of 22,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,839. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52 week low of $42.51 and a 52 week high of $142.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $62.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

