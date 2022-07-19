Slow Capital Inc. Sells 2,326 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,294 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $119.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

Ross Stores Price Performance

In other Ross Stores news, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $80.71. The stock had a trading volume of 16,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,904. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

