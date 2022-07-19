Slow Capital Inc. Sells 4,738 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 1.7 %

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SHW traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.29. 10,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,550,805. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

