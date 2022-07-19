Slow Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,613,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,347,344,000 after purchasing an additional 403,504 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,435,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,443,951,000 after purchasing an additional 260,465 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,219,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,976,004,000 after purchasing an additional 46,899 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,735,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,872,413,000 after purchasing an additional 370,258 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.3 %

UPS traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.34. The company had a trading volume of 21,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.16. The company has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

