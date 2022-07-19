Smart MFG (MFG) Price Tops $0.0109

Smart MFG (MFG) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 19th. One Smart MFG coin can now be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Smart MFG has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar. Smart MFG has a market cap of $4.06 million and $28,005.00 worth of Smart MFG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,772.26 or 1.00084296 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004395 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Smart MFG Coin Profile

MFG is a coin. Smart MFG’s total supply is 868,459,136 coins and its circulating supply is 371,228,684 coins. Smart MFG’s official Twitter account is @SYNCFAB.

Smart MFG Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SyncFab is a distributed manufacturing platform founded and headquartered near Silicon Valley that streamlines the way buyers procure, manage, and track precision parts production securely using blockchain technology. SyncFab is a pioneer in supply chain blockchain® technology having created the first manufacturing blockchain® used in commerce for end-to-end OEM parts procurement. “

